ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Wisconsinites came out on Sunday for the 37th annual AllouezFest Picnic and Car Show.

During the event, residents enjoyed food, activities, and a one-of-a-kind car show. The event was held at Green Isle Park and included something for the whole family.

Sources say that more than 600 cars were in the park competing to see which one was the best.

“The people that are coming through, families, kids, adults, old, young, I mean you get a little bit of everything here and it’s a big park, it’s a big show, and a lot of cars attract a lot of people,” shared attendee, Steven Gottfried.

While the event was free, donations were encouraged to keep the festival alive for years to come.