OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the hot weather, many people are finding ways to beat the heat. Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard and Sandwiches is open 7 days a week and provides lots of sweet treats.

Rhapsodies makes fresh custard daily, making 10 to 15 batches throughout the day during the summertime. It provides a variety of sundaes, shakes, malts, mixers, and even the classic banana split.

Rhapsodies is open from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., they close at 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 1226 Oregon St., Oshkosh, WI.

To visit its website, click here.