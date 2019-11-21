Live Now
Rhinelander City Hall on lockdown amid investigation into misconduct in office

Local News

by: Naomi Kowles, WSAW

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of NewsChannel 7 WSAW

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) — Rhinelander City Hall is under lockdown as the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office executes a search warrant regarding misconduct in office and tampering with public records, OCSO patrol captain Tyler Young confirmed to NewsChannel 7.

A press release from chief deputy Dan Hess indicates two search warrants were executed starting just before 9:30 this morning. The OCSO is being assisted by detectives from Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin DOJ.

The investigation is currently active, and more information will be forthcoming from the department. Young did not confirm names of officials related to the investigation into misconduct and tampering.

Local 5 will continue to work with NewsChannel 7 to provide the latest on this story.

