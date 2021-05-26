Rhinelander man solicited 13-year-old girl from Illinois, indicted for sex crimes

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Rhinelander is facing three counts and up to life in prison, after soliciting a 13-year-old Illinois girl for commercial sex.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Paul Ostermanused the social media app MeetMe to solicit the girl. All three of the counts involve the timeframe between the dates of July 3 through July 5 in 2019.

The three counts are:

Osterman solicited the child for sex in exchange for money Osterman used interstate commerce (MeetMe app) to persuade, induce and entice the child to engage in illegal sexual activity Osterman traveled from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex

The first two counts reportedly each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the third count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. If convicted of the first two counts, Osterman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 and 10 years respectively.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.