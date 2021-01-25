Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking Wisconsin resident

(WFRV) – A Rhode Island man was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts in relation to harassing a Langlade County resident.

According to officials, on Jan. 22, 29-year-old Aaron Moul, aka “The Panty Man,” aka “Jazmyn Samuels,” aka “Aaron Timothy” of North Providence, Rhode Island, was sentenced to four years in federal prison by Judge William C. Griesbach.

According to a release, in Oct. 2020, Moul pled guilty to one count of use of a telephone with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass, and one count of cyberstalking.

Moul’s crimes occurred in Apr. 2020, when he used an online persona called “The Panty Man,” to contact a Langlade County resident via Facebook and telephone. Moul issued threats via Facebook and telephone to injure and kill the person.

Moul repeated his threats while also sending lewd images and videos of himself displayed in women’s underwear. Moul was also sending similar threats and videos to a resident of Arizona.

Judge Griesbach noted the insidious nature of Moul’s crimes, which displayed a high level of anger and misogyny toward his victims. Judge Griesbach noted Moul’s previous convictions for similar crimes in other states for which he had received “slaps on the wrist.”

Moul’s prison sentence will be followed by three years on supervised release.