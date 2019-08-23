Ribbon cut for Gulfstream Appleton expansion

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced it is expanding its maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations at Appleton International Airport.

The ribbon-cutting for the newly-built aircraft maintenance facility Thursday showcased the nearly 190,000 square-foot building, northeast of the airport terminal.

An investment of about $40 million helped to construct the expansion.

A 101,853 square-foot hangar space included in the expansion will accommodate 12 Gulfstream G650ER or G650 aircraft.

The project was announced in February 2018 and has brought 100 new jobs to Gulfstream Appleton, with the potential for more in the coming years, according to the company.

Gulfstream Appleton also hosts a service center and a large-cabin completions facility spread over about 500,000 square feet.