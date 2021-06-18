Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new National Scenic Byway in Door County

(WFRV) – They are scenes that take your breath away while you drive through the great state of Wisconsin and Thursday, one of those stretches of roads was dedicated and named the new National Scenic Byway.
Federal, state and local representatives attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 66-mile route that takes travelers from Sturgeon Bay to the tip of the peninsula in Door County. The routes are selected based on the archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.
The scenic byway where an informational sign is, is located at Lakeside Park in Jacksonport.
In February, two other Wisconsin scenic routes along waterfronts earned the national designation by the Federal Highway Administration:
- Wisconsin Great River Road (All American Road)
- Covers 250 miles in Wisconsin and passes through 33 river towns along WIS 35. It had been Wisconsin’s only National Scenic Byway and was often called “The best drive in the Midwest.”
- Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Scenic Byway (National Scenic Byway)
- Follows 70 miles of WIS 13 along the southern shore of Lake Superior along the Bayfield Peninsula through quaint harbor towns and historic fishing villages, near dozens of orchards and fruit farms, along miles of sand beach and the home of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.