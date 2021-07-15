Ribbon cutting ceremony held at new Muza Sheet Metal Headquarters in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at the new Muza Sheet Metal Company in Oshkosh.

Officials say that the new 80,000 sq. ft. warehouse includes a 30,000 sq. ft. material storage building. Addressing employees, and invited guests, Carven Blanck said it was a great moment in the company’s history. “Over the past 20-years, Sam and I really went hard at getting people here that are good or better than us.”

Carven, along with Sam Blanck owns Muza Sheet Metal and has collaborated on the expansion for years. “It is a pretty special day for us because the company has been in business since 1928 and we feel that we’re continuing to carry the torch,” said Carven.

The torch was carried by 135 employees, meeting the high demand the latest construction projects require. “We came from two other facilities on the north side of Oshkosh,” said Carven. Both of those facilities have moved into the south side location.

Along with their new Headquarters, they are also looking for new employees because productivity is up and business has increased. “Over the past 10-years, we’ve been growing 10-15% year over year. This year is going to be no different for us. The problem is just getting manpower and getting the qualified people to do the job on a consistent basis,” said Sam Blanck, Vice President and owner.

Sam adds that they are looking to fill a variety of positions. “We are all hands on deck right here and we need lots of people,” said Sam.

In 1928, Leo J. Muza founded Muza Sheet Metal Company on 206 High Avenue in downtown Oshkosh. When Leo died, his son and other family members continued to run the business.

For more information on the history of Muza Sheet Metal Company, click here. Employment opportunities can be found here.