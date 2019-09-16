Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Baird Elementary School

Video courtesy of Green Bay Area Public School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Area Public School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to dedicate the new Baird Elementary School.

The $20.5 million, 100,735 square-foot building was part of the $68.25 million facilities referendum approved by 70% of voters in April 2017.

Baird Elementary Open House On September 8, 2019, the community was invited to tour the new Baird Elementary School. Posted by Green Bay Schools on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The school district says the new school has the capacity for 600 students in grades 5K through 5th grade. It is the first newly constructed district school in more than two decades.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, ceremony attendees will view the contents of a time capsule and take a tour of the school.

For more information about the school district, click here.