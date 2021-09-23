Ribbon gets cut for newly-restored home at Jackie Nitschke Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A newly-restored home in Green Bay will welcome men in recovery from substance abuse at the Jackie Nitschke Center.

According to officials, the building was used for office and therapy space before being renovated and converted to a recovery home. Now that the ribbon has been cut, the Men’s Recovery Home is brought onto the Jackie Nitschke Center campus.

The building will reportedly have a capacity of 12 and is located at 700 Cherry Street.

“Our recovery homes provide a safe and healthy environment that supports those in early recovery, as they learn to sustain long-term recovery and transition toward living independent and productive lives,” said Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, Jackie Nitschke Center Director of Community & Donor Engagement.

The Jackie Nitschke Center says there were twelve key contributors to the Men’s Recovery Home project including:

RODAC, LLC, the general contractor for the renovation project

Peforma, architectural team

WG&R, provided mattresses and deeply discounted furnishings

Cornerstone Family Foundation

K.C. Stock Foundation, Inc.

Advocate Aurora Health Foundation

Byron L Walter Trust

Schreiber Foods

Wells Fargo

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Green Bay Packers Foundation

Brown County Crime Prevention Funding Board

More information about the Jackie Nitschke Center can be found on their website.