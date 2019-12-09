Rice Lake toddler found dead in river after reportedly walking out front door

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) — Rice Lake Police say a toddler that went missing Sunday has been found dead in the Red Cedar River.
According to Rice Lake Police, officers were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a missing child. The caller told officials the front door of a residence had been open and the child could have been missing since 9 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene and began searching for the 2-year-old. The Fire Department and EMS personnel, as well as many citizens, assisted in the search.
Law enforcement K9 units and a drone were also used.
Just before 11 p.m., an officer reportedly used a thermal imaging tool located the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River.
Police say the child was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and subsequently transported to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.