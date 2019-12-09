Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings analysis: Committee vote nears
1  of  6
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Niagara Schools North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Wausaukee Schools

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Rice Lake toddler found dead in river after reportedly walking out front door

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) — Rice Lake Police say a toddler that went missing Sunday has been found dead in the Red Cedar River.

According to Rice Lake Police, officers were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a missing child. The caller told officials the front door of a residence had been open and the child could have been missing since 9 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching for the 2-year-old. The Fire Department and EMS personnel, as well as many citizens, assisted in the search.

Law enforcement K9 units and a drone were also used.

Just before 11 p.m., an officer reportedly used a thermal imaging tool located the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River.

Police say the child was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and subsequently transported to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories