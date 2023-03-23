GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of the new ‘Ride Green Bay Metro’ campaign, Green Bay Metro and the Green Bay Transit Commission have announced decreased fare prices for the rest of the year.

In a Facebook post from Green Bay Metro, there will be new reduced prices starting April 1, and going through the rest of 2023.

Full 30-day passes that were $39, will now be $19, reduced 30-day passes will go from $29 down to $9, and basic one-way paratransit will go from $4 to $2.

In another Facebook post, Green Bay Metro says there will also be changes to its hours of operation. Fixed routes will now begin service at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Friday.

GBM On Demand will operate in all zones Monday through Friday until 11:30 p.m. Green Bay Metro says there are no changes to the Saturday hours of operations.

In a recent release, the Green Bay Transit Commission says public transportation has gone through a lot of changes in the last three years. It also says it is planning on even more changes throughout the rest of 2023.

These changes include a new customer interface and digital bus stop signs. The digital signs will make audio announcements as a way to help those in the community who are disabled.

The Green Bay Transit Commission says, “As these economic times continue to be a challenge, the Transit Commission wants riders to know we are here to meet the community’s transportation needs.”