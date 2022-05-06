GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bay Beach is ready! Green Bay’s national treasure opens for the season on May 7. There are some changes, however, this year for the rides and the park itself.

“First and foremost are hours are changing. We’re going from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’re normally 10 to 9,” said Jason Arnoldi, Bay Beach’s manager.

He says you can blame that on staffing shortages.

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

“We’re a little lower than we like to be this time of year, but we continue to do interviews and search for candidates wherever we can find them,” said Arnoldi.”

In all, the park hopes to have at least 20 more ride operators and is even offering some incentives to get you hired on.

“We have a sign-on bonus, we have a referral bonus, And some bonuses for working throughout the summer,” added Arnoldi.

Bay Beach is America’s seventh oldest amusement park. It opened in 1892, making the 2022 season 130 years of being in operation.

“Most of the rides will be open,” Arnoldi said, “(But) we unfortunately had to shut two of them down for the season, but we’re looking to get some replacements in there. Some exciting new rides.”

The Bay Beast is one of the rides that is not coming back for the 2022 season at Bay Beach. (WFRV)

The rides not coming back for 2022 include the “Bay Beast” and “Falling Star.” Both of them are being taken out by the manufacturer across the country. “The Scrambler” is also currently out of commission, but should be back up and running in a few weeks.

“Tickets are still 25 cents. We haven’t raised the price it costs to go on a ride. Parking is free. You can also bring in picnics,” Arnoldi said.

The star of the park also gotta a little TLC during the off-season.

“The Zippin Pippin is all ready to go. We sent out the cars to get refurbished by the manufacturer, so everything on the cars are brand new, so it should be running tip-top,” Arnoldi said.

That ride, and the park, ready for another season of screams.

If you are interested in applying for a job, you can do that online here.

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

Bay Beach opens for the season on May 7, 2022. (WFRV)

The Bay Beast is one of the rides that is not coming back for the 2022 season at Bay Beach. (WFRV)

In addition, Bay Beach said it hopes to add a boardwalk and pier later this year. The hope is one day to also have beach access once again, however Arnoldi said he is not sure how soon that could potentially happen.