Rides down Ariens Hill are free on Feb. 9 thanks to ‘Free Tubing Day’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Feb. 9 tubing is on AriensCo., as all guests can ride completely free down Ariens Hill.

‘Free Tubing Day’ is compliments of AriensCo.

“Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill. The location can’t be beat and the tubing is on us. We hope to see the community enjoying the snow and making family memories at Titletown,” says AriensCo. Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens.

According to a release, all guests must sign a waiver to tube at Titletown and should fill out the waiver prior to arriving.

The hours of operation on Feb. 9 are 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with admissions closing at 7:00 p.m.

Masks are mandatory for every person over the age of two, including while skating and tubing.

For more information on age, height, and health restrictions for tubing can visit their website.