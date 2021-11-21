Rifle ‘accidentally’ discharges striking 9-year-old boy in Door Co., incident under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a rifle that was reportedly being cleared suddenly discharged on Sunday morning.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the Township of Nasewaupee.

Upon arrival, officials located a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The boy was quickly flown to a Green Bay hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown at this time.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicated that a 45-year-old man was attempting to clear his rifle when the firearm discharged striking the 9-year-old boy, who was laying on a couch in the next room, in the leg.

Deputies confirm that the incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman