Rifle ‘accidentally’ discharges striking 9-year-old boy in Door Co., incident under investigation

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a rifle that was reportedly being cleared suddenly discharged on Sunday morning.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the Township of Nasewaupee.

Upon arrival, officials located a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The boy was quickly flown to a Green Bay hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown at this time.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicated that a 45-year-old man was attempting to clear his rifle when the firearm discharged striking the 9-year-old boy, who was laying on a couch in the next room, in the leg.

Deputies confirm that the incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.