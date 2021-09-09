“Right after the events unfolded, the World came together and cared so deeply about each other,” American Red Cross worker recalls 9/11

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVASTOPOL, Wis.(WFRV)- For two decades, a display has been placed on a property owned by Randy and Linda Schultz. Linda works for the American Red Cross and was called up on September 11th 2001 to respond to New York and assist with the efforts. Linda told Local 5’s Eric Richards that she remembers everything about that day.

Linda was assigned to a tent located at Ground Zero, and recalls what it was like to be there. “Right after the events unfolded, the World came together and cared so deeply about each other,” said Linda. The American Red Cross responds to various calls for help during a range of situations, including National Crisis, to assist anyone involved.

Included in this year’s display, the names of the 13 Soldiers who were killed in a bombing in Afghanistan recently. Starting Wednesday, September 8th, a video will be displayed at the location 4766 HWY-57 in Sturgeon Bay, nightly for anyone who wants to stop by. Additions will be made to the memorial display on Saturday September 11th as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West