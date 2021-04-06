FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Right lane is now open on WIS 96 in Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 4/6/2021 1:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on WIS 96 westbound has been reopened after a crash caused it to be blocked.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Right lane blocked on WIS 96 WB in Appleton due to crash

TUESDAY 4/6/2021 12:27 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has blocked the right lane of WIS 96 westbound in Appleton.

According to officials the estimated duration of the blockage is one hour. The incident is on WIS 96 westbound at US 41 northbound.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran