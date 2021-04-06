UPDATE: Right lane is now open on WIS 96 in Appleton

TUESDAY 4/6/2021 1:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on WIS 96 westbound has been reopened after a crash caused it to be blocked.

There is no information on the cause of the crash, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Right lane blocked on WIS 96 WB in Appleton due to crash

TUESDAY 4/6/2021 12:27 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has blocked the right lane of WIS 96 westbound in Appleton.

According to officials the estimated duration of the blockage is one hour. The incident is on WIS 96 westbound at US 41 northbound.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.