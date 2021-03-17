UPDATE: All lanes open on I-41 NB near Kaukauna

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 12:56 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 northbound near Kaukauna are now open.

The crash took approximately an hour to clear, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL: Right lane closed on I-41 NB near Kaukauna due to crash

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 12:02 p.m.

(WFRV) – A traffic incident has caused the right lane on I-41 NB to be closed.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the accident is near Kaukauna on I-41 northbound at Wis. 55.

Only the right lane is closed at this time.

Drivers a can expect the area to be closed for an hour.