FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-41 NB near Kaukauna

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 12:56 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 northbound near Kaukauna are now open.

The crash took approximately an hour to clear, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Right lane closed on I-41 NB near Kaukauna due to crash

WEDNESDAY 3/17/2021 12:02 p.m.

(WFRV) – A traffic incident has caused the right lane on I-41 NB to be closed.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the accident is near Kaukauna on I-41 northbound at Wis. 55.

Only the right lane is closed at this time.

Wisconsin DOT

Drivers a can expect the area to be closed for an hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season