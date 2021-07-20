FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Right lane on I-41 SB reopened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 7/20/2021 1:15 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that temporarily closed I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac has been cleared.

According to authorities, the crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

The closure was initially expected to last two hours but only lasted for just under 30 minutes.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Right lane of I-41 SB in Fond du Lac closed due to crash

TUESDAY 7/20/2021 12:54 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the right lane of I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac.

According to authorities, the right lane is expected to be closed for two hours. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m.

First responders are on the scene. There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Soccer Mom: Glory's Mackenzie August plays season months after birth of son

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing