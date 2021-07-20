UPDATE: Right lane on I-41 SB reopened

TUESDAY 7/20/2021 1:15 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that temporarily closed I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac has been cleared.

According to authorities, the crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

The closure was initially expected to last two hours but only lasted for just under 30 minutes.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Right lane of I-41 SB in Fond du Lac closed due to crash

TUESDAY 7/20/2021 12:54 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the right lane of I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac.

According to authorities, the right lane is expected to be closed for two hours. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m.

First responders are on the scene. There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.