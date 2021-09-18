FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 at Ballard Rd. opened after traffic incident

SATURDAY 9/18/2021 1:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 at Ballard Road in Appleton are open following a traffic incident on Saturday morning.

Original Story: Right lane on I-41 at Ballard Road in Appleton closed due to crash

SATURDAY 9/18/2021 12:13 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane heading northbound on I-41 at Ballard Road in Appleton is closed due to an incident on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the right northbound lane is closed on I-41 and Ballard Road because of a traffic incident that occurred at around 11:50 a.m.

Officials estimate the lane closure will last around 2 hours. No alternative route has been provided. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and update it as it progresses.

