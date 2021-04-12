FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB near Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MONDAY 4/12/2021 5:30 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open on I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac.

According to officials, the traffic incident that had the right lane blocked has been cleared and all lanes are open.

There is no further information.

ORIGINAL: Right lane on I-41 SB closed near Fond du Lac due to traffic incident

MONDAY 4/12/2021 5:12 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac is closed due to a traffic incident.

According to officials, the right lane on I-41 southbound at County F is closed. Originally all lanes were blocked now it is just the right lane.

The estimated duration is two hours.

There is no further information.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach