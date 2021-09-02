UPDATE: Right lane of I-41 SB near Fond du Lac reopened

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 12:32 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac has been reopened after a crash closed it for an hour and a half.

According to officials, the incident happened at County F around 10:55 a.m. and was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Right lane on I-41 SB south of County F near Fond du Lac closed due to traffic accident

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:35 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on I-41 SB south of County F near the City of Fond du Lac is closed due to a traffic accident on Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the right lane on I-41 SB south of County F will be closed for approximately 2 hours.

WisDOT officials say that the incident took place at around 10:54 a.m. Authorities have not provided an alternative route of travel at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.