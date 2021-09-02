FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Right lane of I-41 SB near Fond du Lac reopened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 9/2/2021 12:32 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac has been reopened after a crash closed it for an hour and a half.

According to officials, the incident happened at County F around 10:55 a.m. and was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Right lane on I-41 SB south of County F near Fond du Lac closed due to traffic accident

THURSDAY 9/2/2021 11:35 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane on I-41 SB south of County F near the City of Fond du Lac is closed due to a traffic accident on Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the right lane on I-41 SB south of County F will be closed for approximately 2 hours.

WisDOT officials say that the incident took place at around 10:54 a.m. Authorities have not provided an alternative route of travel at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week