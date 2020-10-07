UPDATE: Crash blocking right lanes of I-41 northbound near Prospect cleared

THURSDAY 10/7/2020 12:33 p.m.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash blocking the right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue has been cleared.
No other details are available at this time.
Original Story: Right lanes of I-41 northbound near Prospect in Appleton blocked by crash
THURSDAY 10/7/2020 11:32 a.m.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue are blocked because of a crash.
Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear the scene.
The northbound exit to Prospect Avenue is also blocked due to this crash.
Latest Stories
- Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond
- Jacob Blake out of hospital and in rehab in Chicago, report says
- Gov. Evers, state officials to provide Oct. 7 COVID-19 update
- Pembine students transitioning to virtual learning
- Lowe’s to pay $100 million more in bonuses to hourly workers amid pandemic