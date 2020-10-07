UPDATE: Crash blocking right lanes of I-41 northbound near Prospect cleared

THURSDAY 10/7/2020 12:33 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash blocking the right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue has been cleared.

No other details are available at this time.

THURSDAY 10/7/2020 11:32 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue are blocked because of a crash.

Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear the scene.

The northbound exit to Prospect Avenue is also blocked due to this crash.

