FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash blocking right lanes of I-41 northbound near Prospect cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 10/7/2020 12:33 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash blocking the right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue has been cleared.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Right lanes of I-41 northbound near Prospect in Appleton blocked by crash

THURSDAY 10/7/2020 11:32 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lanes of I-41 northbound in Appleton near Prospect Avenue are blocked because of a crash.

Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear the scene.

The northbound exit to Prospect Avenue is also blocked due to this crash.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge