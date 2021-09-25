Right Place, Right Time: Fond du Lac deputy saves father & son from burning home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac deputy, who happened to be at the right place at the right time, heroically saved a father and his son from their burning Waupun home on Friday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:43 p.m., Deputy Derek Rehfeldt was passing by a two-story home located on N4100 block STH 26 in the Township of Waupun, when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

At the same time, back at the station, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they began receiving multiple 911 calls surrounding this fire resulting in multiple law enforcement agencies being dispatched to the scene.

While these officials worked to get to the scene, Deputy Rehfeldt, who was already there, reports seeing two people trapped inside the home with no way of getting out due to smoke and flames blocking the exits.

Knowing he needed to act quickly in order to help save their lives, Deputy Rehfeldt bravely used a Halligan tool to break open a window and safely remove the residents from the burning home.

The residents were identified as a 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son. The 66-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

After further investigation, officials determined there was no foul play involved in this incident and that the fire was caused when a lawnmower parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door started on fire. Deputies report the entire house suffered significant damage and is considered a ‘complete loss’.