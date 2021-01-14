‘Ring ring’: Oshkosh citizens receiving scam calls from Oshkosh Police impostor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A male calling Oshkosh citizens is saying he is ‘Officer Jones’ and is seeking gift cards.

The Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) is currently investigating phone scams revolving around a male pretending to be an Oshkosh Police officer.

According to authorities, a citizen alerted OPD that they received a phone call from a male stating that he was an officer with the Oshkosh Police Department. This male told the citizen that they had an outstanding warrant and had to purchase gift cards.

When this male called, the caller ID said it was the Oshkosh Police Department calling and the male said he was “Officer Jones, Badge number J9128.”

Officers from the Oshkosh Police Department may call citizens in regards to investigations but they would not call about missing court, having a court order to appear in court, or asking citizens to pay with gift cards over the phone to avoid getting arrested on a warrant.

If the person calling asks for gift cards and to provide the numbers on the gift card, is a red-flag that it is a scam.