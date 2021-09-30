Ring, Ring!: WI callers required to dial all 10-digits when placing calls

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ring, ring! Select callers in Wisconsin and Michigan will be required to use all 10 digits when making local or long-distance calls.

On Thursday, Cellcom and Nsight Telservices announced starting on October 24, their customers must dial 10 digits when placing calls from a wireless or landline phone.

Previously, customers were able to make local calls without the area code. However, this coming change will prevent these calls from being completed, sans the use of a 10 digit number.

Customers are now being advised to review their contacts and ensure safety and security equipment are programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Furthermore, telephone numbers and current area codes will not change, nor will the cost of a local call.

Cellcom and Nsight Telservices officials say this change is part of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new 988 short-dial number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

For additional information, Cellcom customers can visit www.cellcom.com/tendigitdial and Nsight Telservices customers can visit https://www.nsighttel.com/support/mandatory-ten-digit-dialing/.