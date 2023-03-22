MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ is finally returning to Milwaukee for the first time in 25 years for six performances over a three-day period in October.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will bring to life an “arena spectacle at an unbelievable scale” with its Greatest Show On Earth.

From October 13-15, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will play host to stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on a highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more.

The reimagined American icon aims to create real connections between audiences and performers from all over the world.

We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness. To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth. Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment

Officials say the show will feature 75 performers that span from 18 different countries throughout the world.

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

The redesigned shows will feature enhanced technology that is designed to enhance each and every performance. “The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver, and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth.

New acts and innovations include:

The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25 feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space.

A Double Wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines.

Additional unbelievable performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations and a physical comedy troupe sparking spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.

Show times include:

Friday, October 13 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 11 a.m. 3 p.m. 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 11 a.m. 3 p.m.



Tickets can be purchased through Fiserv Forum or on Ticketmaster.