Ripon College raises over $16 million, highest fundraising year in school history

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ripon College achieved a record-breaking year when it came to fundraising.

According to Ripon College, the 2021 fiscal year (which ended on June 30) was its largest fundraising year in the school’s history. Over $16.5 million in new gift production was realized, per Ripon College.

“The campus community is continually humbled and inspired by the generosity of our alumni,” said Shawn Karsten, Class of 2009 and vice president for advancement, marketing and communications.

The new endowed scholarships are:

The Richard V. and Frances S. Dietrich Trust Scholarship and Richard V. and Frances S. Dietrich Faculty Development Fund, with a combined value of more than $2 million, focuses on first-generation students with financial need, and creating opportunities for faculty.

The Conforti and Chemerow Scholarship will benefit graduates of Tremper High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who display financial need and improve Ripon’s racial and ethnic diversity.

The Franzen/Cristo Rey Endowed Scholarship will benefit graduates of Cristo Rey Jesuit, a high school in Milwaukee. The focus is first-generation students.

Other support came from a new five-year grant of $1.4 million to the Student Spport Services program by the U.S. Department of Education, TRIO division.

Over $3 million was reportedly raised for the Ripon Fund. The Ripon FUnd provided the campus flexibility and shelter from the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The college’s endowment surpassed $100 million back in March. Five months later the school says the endowment is at $112 million.