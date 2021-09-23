Ripon College’s President to leave position in 2022

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ripon College will be looking for its 14th president, as the current president will leave at the end of the fall semester and return to his hometown.

According to officials, Zach Messitte made the announcement that he will leave his position after holding it for over nine years. Messitte will return to Washington, D.C.

“I have loved being the president of Ripon College and feel honored that the Board of Trustees allowed me to hold the position over the past nine years,” says Messitte.

Messitte helped Ripon begin the process of reimagining the curriculum for the firs time in over ten years. The new Catalyst program debuted in the fall of 2016 with the help from an $800,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Students could also find Messitte in the classroom as he actively taught courses in international relations, media and Italian language. He also co-led student groups to Rome as part of the Liberal Arts Focus program.

“President Messitte’s contributions to the betterment of Ripon College are many and significant,” said Thomas Abendroth, chair of the Ripon College Board of Trustees.

Abendroth says they expect to name an interim president in the next few days, while a national search for the college’s 14th president will be talked about at the upcoming annual meeting in October.

Messitte will focus on leading the college through a healthy fall semester. His statement to the community can be read in full here.