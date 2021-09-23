FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ripon College’s President to leave position in 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ripon College will be looking for its 14th president, as the current president will leave at the end of the fall semester and return to his hometown.

According to officials, Zach Messitte made the announcement that he will leave his position after holding it for over nine years. Messitte will return to Washington, D.C.

“I have loved being the president of Ripon College and feel honored that the Board of Trustees allowed me to hold the position over the past nine years,” says Messitte.

Messitte helped Ripon begin the process of reimagining the curriculum for the firs time in over ten years. The new Catalyst program debuted in the fall of 2016 with the help from an $800,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Students could also find Messitte in the classroom as he actively taught courses in international relations, media and Italian language. He also co-led student groups to Rome as part of the Liberal Arts Focus program.

“President Messitte’s contributions to the betterment of Ripon College are many and significant,” said Thomas Abendroth, chair of the Ripon College Board of Trustees.

Abendroth says they expect to name an interim president in the next few days, while a national search for the college’s 14th president will be talked about at the upcoming annual meeting in October.

Messitte will focus on leading the college through a healthy fall semester. His statement to the community can be read in full here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game