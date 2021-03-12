FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ripon elementary school holds ‘Student Hero Day’

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Hero capes and masks were commonplace as Quest Elementary School hosted the first annual Student Hero Day.

Quest Elementary in Ripon hosted a Student Hero Day to help recognize student’s resiliency during the pandemic.

On Thursday, March 11 Quest Elementary students had an abundance of activities to do. March 11 is also the one-year anniversary of the school closing.

The activites included:

  • Creating their own hero cape
  • Songs played by Quest Elementary’s music teacher
  • Hero dancing
  • Learning about heroism
  • Video messages from the whole staff
  • ‘Hero treats’
  • Drive-by parade

“Our kids and our team have persevered through all of that, so today was a day of celebrating,” says Renee Bunge, Murray Park Quest Elementary Principal.

According to the school, this school year has been all in-person learning.

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft