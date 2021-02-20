Ripon honors Polka legend for 50 years of service

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) For more than five decades, ‘Tuba Dan’ has captivated Wisconsinites and people across the midwest with his gift of gab and love of polka.

The city of Ripon is honoring Dan Jerabek for his music and being a ubiquitous part of the community.

Craig Tebon, Ripon’s downtown manager says Dan’s been a substitute teacher, Santa Claus, and a mail carrier. “When we need something tuba always seems to be there.”

Tuba Dan has been playing in polka bands for over 50 years.

Jerabek says, “When I was a kid we had a dance hall every five miles, and families went together to these dances. There was no rock and roll or country-western. It was a polka band. I was lucky enough to play with a lot of good bands that made a deep imprint in old-time music.”

For Tuba Dan, his community is indispensable as he is to polka. “They’re like to us my family. We share in the joys their tears their sorrow. They’re successes.”

In case you’re wondering, Tuba Dan acquired that nickname when he was a child. Musicians would sign their name with a dash and then the instrument.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will also be honoring tuba dan for his more than fifty years of service in radio.