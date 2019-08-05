Ripon man sentenced to 43 years for sexual assault, physical abuse of child

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — A Ripon man was found guilty of six felony counts including sexual assault and physical abuse of a child.

Terry Phelps, 59, was sentenced in Fond du Lac County Friday to a 43 year bifurcated prison term of 30 years of initial confinement and 13 years of extended supervision.

According to court documents, six children were assaulted or abused by Phelps. During the time of their interactions with Phelps, the children were under the age of 13.

Phelps reportedly spanked the victims multiple times. According to the report, Phelps also threatened the victims, saying if they spoke out about what he had done, he would “do way worse things” to them.

Officials say Phelps received 126 days of sentence credit for time spent in custody prior to sentencing.