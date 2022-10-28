BURNETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Ripon was transported to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after hitting a raccoon while attempting to pass a semi in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday on CTH E in the Township of Burnett.

Deputies say that an initial investigation showed that the man was traveling westbound on his motorcycle on CTH E and was allegedly passing a semi in a no-passing zone on a curve.

The release states that when the motorcycle was making a right-hand curve during the pass, it was on the wrong side of the road, on the opposite shoulder, and hit a raccoon with oncoming traffic approaching.

The motorcycle left the road and collided with a utility pole.

Deputies did say that the 32-year-old was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where a helicopter then transported him to a trauma center.

The man is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and deputies believe that alcohol, speed, and reckless driving were factors in the incident.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are provided.