RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Ripon resident was reportedly found dead on the morning of April 7, and police are saying the death is suspicious.

The Ripon Police Department says it is investigating the circumstances around a ‘suspicious’ death that happened on April 7. Around 6:30 a.m. officers were sent to the area of Scott Street and Stanton Street for a report of a person lying on the sidewalk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When authorities arrived, an 18-year-old Ripon resident was found dead. The investigation into the death is still ongoing.

Residents who have home security cameras and may live in the area of Tygert Street, Hall Street, East Jackson Street, Houston Street, Scott Street and Stanton Street are asked to review those camera systems and report any video images between April 6 at 6:45 p.m. and April 7 at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-748-2888. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.