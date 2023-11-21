RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say two men were arrested, one for a 1st-degree attempted homicide charge, following a Saturday night fight in Ripon that left both people involved hurt.

According to a release from the Ripon Police Department, Officers responded at 4:42 a.m. to the 700 block of West Thorne Street for reports of a violent disturbance in progress including someone who was allegedly armed with a crowbar.

Police say they saw two men fighting when they arrived and were able to separate the men before taking them to the hospital with one man having an apparent stab wound to his abdomen and significant bleeding coming from his head.

Officers determined that a 45-year-old man initially entered the home and got into a fight with the 35-year-old victim. At some point in the fight, police say the 35-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and hit on the head several times with a pipe.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail with charges that include 1st-degree Intentional Homicide being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the 35-year-old man was also arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

No other details are available at this time, however, officers with the Ripon Police Department say the name of the suspect will be released once a criminal complaint is issued.