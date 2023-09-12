RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Ripon are advising motorists to avoid part of Griswold Street/CTY E after a semi-truck allegedly hit a fire hydrant and caused significant damage.

The Ripon Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a semi-truck that hit a fire hydrant. Griswold Street/CTY E is reportedly closed between Newbury Street and Metoment Street.

On September 12 around 7:20 a.m., a semi-truck allegedly hit a fire hydrant that caused a break in the underground water pipe system. Officials say that this caused major damage to the road.

The semi allegedly left the scene and anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call the Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.

Police say that the road will likely be closed for ‘some time’ until repairs can be done.

No additional information was provided.