Ripon requests all residents to stay inside due to storm damage

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Ripon is asking all residents to stay inside due to city-wide storm damage.

According to officials, there are multiple downed trees and power lines. Power is also out city-wide.

Multiple roads are also closed and City Emergency Response is assessing the damage.

If travel is absolutely necessary, officials are asking those traveling to adhere to all detours and closed lanes.

Those in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 9-1-1.

There was no further information available. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

