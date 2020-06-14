Ripon woman drowns in kayaking accident

MECAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Ripon is dead after drowning in a kayaking accident on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to Mecan Township after a report of a woman who was not breathing.

Officials say that when first responders arrived on the scene CPR was already being performed by witnesses.

Life-saving efforts were reported to be unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead by the Marquette County Coroner.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Tammi McCauley from Ripon.

Authorities say McCauley was kayaking along the Mecan River with her sister when the incident took place.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation at this time but no foul play is suspected. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.