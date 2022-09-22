RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old woman faces homicide charges for a fentanyl death that occurred in Ripon, Wisconsin in March 2020.

Carla Endeward, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and other drug-related offenses on Thursday.

A release states that Endeward is anticipated to make an initial court appearance within the next week.

According to court records, Endeward is facing the following charges:

1st Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs (Repeater / Party to a Crime) Felony C Maximum sentence of 40 years and/or a fine of up to $100,000

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place (Repeater / Second and Subsequent Offense) Felony I Maximum sentence of 3.5 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000

Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Repeater / Second and Subsequent Offense) Felony I Maximum sentence of 3.5 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000

Possess Drug Paraphernalia (Repeater) Misd. U Maximum sentence of 6 months and/or a fine of up to $1,000

3 counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Repeater) Felony F Maximum sentence of 12 years, 6 months and/or a fine of up to $25,000

Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud (Second and Subsequent Offense) Felony H Maximum sentence of 6 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000



This case is being investigated by the City of Ripon Police Department and prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.

No additional information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.