Non-profit group hosts 4th annual RISE TOGETHER DAY event at Jones Park in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local non-profit group in Appleton will be hosting its 4th annual RISE TOGETHER DAY with a Cars, Coffee, and Food event on Saturday morning.

According to the non-profit group, the event is open to all ages and will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones Park located on 301 W Lawrence Street.

Officials say RISE TOGETHER DAY was first established in 2018 as a way to support youth in the community who are affected by substance use and mental health disorders. Organizers say the event will have available community resources present from local youth-serving organizations.

Other exciting things featured at the Cars, Coffee, and Food event will be music, a scavenger hunt, a selfie booth, yard games, painting kindness rocks, and fun giveaways, including raffle items such as a signed Packers football and tickets to the Appleton PAC.

Organizers say masks are recommended at the event. Handwashing stations will be available.