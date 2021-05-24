Rising temperatures bring fears of pavement buckles in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – As the warmer months are arriving for the season, major road problems could also be coming down the road for Wisconsin streets.

Wisconsin department of transportation is fearful of warmer temperatures affecting road pavement. These projected warmer days could lead to the pavement buckling.

The W.D.T. explains how pavements can buckle due to the weather. Saying, “pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough… create unexpected bumps or dips.”

Now predicting where these buckles may take place is difficult, so drivers are to stay alert and aware of possible highway repair crews this coming weekend.