Rising temperatures lead to hazardous weekend on Lake Michigan, residents take caution

(WFRV) – Due to the warm and windy weekend ahead, The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project wants to remind residents venturing to the lakefront, that they should enjoy the water from a distance.

According to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, as temperatures hover around the 80’s this weekend, it will come with strong south winds and cold water temperatures making it a hazardous weekend on Lake Michigan.

Officials report a sudden immersion into cold water can cause cold water shock, a hyperventilation gasp reflex, and incapacitate one’s swimming ability. Those that may consider kayaking or Stand-up Paddleboarding should wear wetsuits, lifejackets, and understand that Offshore Winds and/or Side-Offshore winds can blow them fast and far from shore and there’s a likelihood that they won’t be able to paddle back to shore against the winds.

Those considering boating could also succumb to the winds if the boat incurs mechanical problems after the long winter storage. If the boat’s motor loses power, it can go far and fast with the winds into open water too. Anyone venturing onto the open water should file a float plan, a form of communication (VHF Radio, whistle, Cell phone in a waterproof case), and lifejackets.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports that 2020 was the deadliest year on Lake Michigan since 2010 with a recorded total of 56 drownings.