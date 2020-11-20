Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2, released from jail on bond

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois 17-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of two men during a protest in Kenosha has been released from jail.

Affiliate WDJT reports Kyle Rittenhouse was released from custody Friday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says Rittenhouse was released after his $2 million bond was posted.

A recent report from The Washington Post shows Rittenhouse bought the gun used in the incident with stimulus money.

According to The Washington Post, he didn’t regret having a gun that night.

He said he had to protect himself and that he would have died that night without it.

A 19-year-old man, Dominick Black of Kenosha, is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death, after investigators determined Black purchased the rifle for Rittenhouse.

According to a criminal complaint, Black purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from a store in Ladysmith on May 1. Black used money given to him from Rittenhouse, the complaint says. The two agreed the rifle would be stored at Rittenhouse’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, recently said neither her son nor the protesters should have been on the street that night and put much of the blame for what happened on police and the governor.