Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., with another armed civilian. Four people filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, Sept. 23 demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from interacting on the site, after a militia group used the platform to draw armed people to protests in Wisconsin last month that left two people dead. Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha. The protest was over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial. Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings.

They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property.

Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.