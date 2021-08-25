Rittenhouse lawyer: Defense donors none of state’s business

FILE – In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse’s pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse’s attacks. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for the Illinois teen accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin last summer, says he doesn’t know who donated to his client’s defense and therefore cannot produce any names.

Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer.

Conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as an American patriot and contributed millions of dollars to his legal defense fund.

Prosecutors say they need to be sure potential jurors in Rittenhouse’s November trial aren’t among those donors. Richards says that concern can be addressed during jury selection.

Recently, prosecutors mentioned that they want a video of Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people. The footage was taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot the two protestors.