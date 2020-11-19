Rittenhouse used stimulus money to buy gun used for Kenosha shootings, per report

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The teen that shot and killed two people in a Kenosha protest, Kyle Rittenhouse, bought his gun with stimulus money.

According to The Washington Post, he didn’t regret having a gun that night.

He said he had to protect himself and that he would have died that night without it.

A 19-year-old man, Dominick Black of Kenosha, is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death, after investigators determined Black purchased the rifle for Rittenhouse.

According to a criminal complaint, Black purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from a store in Ladysmith on May 1. Black used money given to him from Rittenhouse, the complaint says. The two agreed the rifle would be stored at Rittenhouse’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha.

WDJT reports that investigators determined the rifle was used by Rittenhouse to kill two people and injure another during unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.