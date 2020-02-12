Rival basketball teams host fundraiser for player’s mom who cleared cancer

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday night the Crivitz and Coleman basketball teams squared off but its what was happening off the hardwood that made an impact.

Thats because of the moms of a Coleman Student, Amy Bintz, was battling a rare form of cancer for over a year.

But in January, doctors removed a softball size tumor and she was cleared of the cancer.

And now, to help her out with medical expenses the two teams decided to host a fundraiser to raise money.

“We’re rivals but were also are there to help one another, so if was can we’re there to do what we can to help them because even though on the court they’re going to play hard, and its a very important game tonight, so they’re going to play hard out there, but the meaning behind is to help one another.” -Julie Bushmaker, 4th grade Crivitz Teacher

24 dozen cookies were sold, a 50/50 raffle was put on, and a community member donated a quarter of a steer as part of the fundraiser.