SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Outagamie County are on the scene at the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton, where they are battling flames.

Local 5 News has confirmed with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office that the building is on fire and residents should avoid the area. River Rail is located at N5547 River Street.

There is no information on what caused the fire, but crews are continuing to battle the blaze.

