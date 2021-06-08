UPDATE: I-43 left Lane has been cleared

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has unblocked the left lane of I-43 SB.

The lane was blocked off due to road buckles but has now been cleared. There is no further information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Road buckles cause the left lane of I-43 to be blocked near Kellnersville

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that road bucklings have blocked the left lane of the I-43 SB.

The road buckles are reported near Kellnersville in Manitowoc county. The estimated blocks for the left lane is set for about two hours.

Local Five will be following this story and update with any additional information.