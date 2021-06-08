LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: I-43 left Lane has been cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has unblocked the left lane of I-43 SB.

The lane was blocked off due to road buckles but has now been cleared. There is no further information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Road buckles cause the left lane of I-43 to be blocked near Kellnersville

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that road bucklings have blocked the left lane of the I-43 SB.

The road buckles are reported near Kellnersville in Manitowoc county. The estimated blocks for the left lane is set for about two hours.

Local Five will be following this story and update with any additional information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3