Road buckling incidents on the rise in Wisconsin due to ‘hot streak’

(WFRV) – Warm temperatures mean road buckling could occur across Northeast Wisconsin.

The phenomenon happens when pressure builds under the pavement and eventually blows, damaging the roadway.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it’s normal to have a few incidents of road buckling each summer. This year is different though – DOT reports Wisconsin has seen more than 100 incidents just this summer.

“We’re into a hot streak here and it’s happening throughout the state,” Chris Blazek of WisDOT tells WFRV Local 5. “We have over 100 already in the state of Wisconsin, so, unfortunately, it’s a little bit common right now with what’s going on with the heat.”

Sometimes the buckling can cause the pavement to rise four to five inches, posing dangerous conditions for motorists.

Officials say the best advice is to stay focus on the road and notify law enforcement about any buckling you see so repairs can be made.

